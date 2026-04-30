The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Knicks will visit the Hawks (+2.5, 213.5) in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Thursday. Later in the evening, the Celtics will look to close out the 76ers in Philadelphia (+5.5, 212.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks will try to end the series against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6. The Knicks are coming off a 126-97 victory over the Hawks, and New York is 6-1 in its past seven games on the road against Atlanta. The Knicks are favored by 2,5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will try to close out the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics are 5.5-point favorites with an over/under of 212.5 points. The total has gone Under in seven of the 76ers' last eight games against the Celtics. The 76ers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.