The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The first golf major of the year has begun in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young topped the leaderboard after Round 3. You can live bet the golf tournament all weekend long at Fanatics. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday golf betting preview

The biggest tournament in golf has arrived. After three rounds, Rory McIlroy is now the favorite to win it all at +160, followed by Cameron Young at +240. Scottie Scheffler, who fired a career-best 65 at Augusta, Ga. on Saturday, is +1000 to win it all.

McIlroy will try to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win back-to-back titles in golf's first major. McIlroy has racked up seven top-10 finishes at Augusta, Ga., in his impressive career, but finished T-46 at his last major. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.