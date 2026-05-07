The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Cavaliers will face the Pistons (-3.5) in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Lakers, who are still without Luka Doncic, will visit the Thunder (-15.5). The over/under for Lakers vs. Thunder is 211.5 points. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 25-16 Away) and Detroit Pistons (60-22, 31-9 Home) will meet in Game 2. The Pistons are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under is 215.5. The Cavs are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games. The total has gone Over in eight of the Cavaliers' last 12 games.

The Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 25-16 Away) will visit the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 34-7 Home) in Game 2 on Thursday. The Thunder are 15.5-point favorites and the over/under is 209.5. The total has gone Under in nine of the Lakers' last 11 games. Luka Doncic (hamstring) is out for the Lakers, who could also be without Luke Kennard (questionable, neck) and Jarred Vanderbilt (doubtful, finger). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.