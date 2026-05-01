The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Pistons will visit the Magic (+3.5, 209.5) in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. In addition, the Cavaliers will try to close out the Raptors in Toronto (+3.5, 220.5). In the final game of the night, the Lakers will try to close out the Rockets (-3.5, 206.5). Kevin Durant (ankle) is reportedly out for the Rockets. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the 8-seed Orlando Magic (60-22, 28-13 Away) will try to end the series against the 1-seed Detroit Pistons in Orlando. The Magic are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games, and the total has gone Under in seven of their last nine games. The Pistons are favored by 2.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5.

LeBron James and the Lakers will try to close out the series against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are 3.5-point favorites with an over/under of 206.5 points. The Lakers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games, and the total has gone under in seven of their last nine games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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