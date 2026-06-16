Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for France-Senegal, Argentina-Algeria Tuesday

Tuesday's slate of 2026 World Cup matches rolls on, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for newly registered bettors, with the exact amount varying by state. Kickoff for France against Senegal is at 3 p.m. ET, with France priced at -221 on the moneyline and a total of 2.5 goals. At 9 p.m. ET, Argentina will meet Algeria, with the defending champions at -230. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's World Cup games:

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Tuesday's World Cup betting preview

France are -221 favorites against Senegal at 3 p.m. ET, with a spread of France -1.5 (+123) and Senegal +1.5 (-166). The over/under is 2.5 goals, suggesting the books expect Les Bleus to grind out a controlled result rather than turn this into an open, high-scoring affair against a Senegal side that has historically been difficult to break down. Bettors looking to fade the heavy favorite can still find value on Senegal +1.5.

Argentina will close out Tuesday's slate as -230 favorites over Algeria at 9 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Martin Green points to Argentina's defensive form, with the reigning champions having kept seven clean sheets across their last eight matches. Algeria still have Riyad Mahrez, but Green doesn't expect it to be enough to crack Argentina's back line twice. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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