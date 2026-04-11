The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Giants vs. Orioles (+101) starts at 7:15 p.m. ET. The third golf major of the season is also underway in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy (-260) topped the leaderboard entering the weekend. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday betting preview

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants (6-8, 3-1 Away) will take on the Baltimore Orioles (6-7, 3-4 Home). The Giants will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Orioles. Logan Webb takes the mound for the Giants (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 15 strikeouts), while the Orioles will send Chris Bassitt to the mound (0-2, 14.21 ERA, 2.84 WHIP, three strikeouts). The Orioles are +101 and the total is 7.5. The total has gone Over eight of the Giants' last 12 games against opponents from the American League. The Giants are 5-1 in their last six games on the road against the Orioles. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.