Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 2 Thursday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. In the NHL, Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals gets underway between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes (-166). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NHL, MLB Finals betting preview

In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Vegas stole Game 1 on the road with a 5-4 comeback win, rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the first period on Tomas Hertl's go-ahead goal in the final minutes. Carolina is back at Lenovo Center looking to even the series and avoid a 0-2 hole. The Hurricanes are -166 favorites at home, and the total is set at 5.5 goals. Carolina has allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of 14 playoff games this postseason. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.