Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Stanley Cup, MLB

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. In the NHL, Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final gets underway between the Vegas Golden Knights (-110) and the Carolina Hurricanes. In the MLB, the Yankees (-120) will send Will Warren to the mound (7-1, 3.22 ERA) against the Red Sox (+100), who will counter with Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.38 ERA). The over/under for total runs scored in Red Sox vs. Yankees is 8.5. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Saturday NHL and MLB betting preview

The Stanley Cup Final has been an instant classic through two games, with each team rallying from a two-goal deficit to win. Vegas won Game 1 in Raleigh 5-4 on Tomas Hertl's late goal, and Carolina came right back to win Game 2 in overtime on Seth Jarvis's winner. Now the series shifts to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Game 3, and the Golden Knights are -110 favorites at home with puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes have allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of 14 playoff games, but Vegas is an entirely different challenge on home ice.

In the MLB, the Yankees are 7-4 SU in their last 11 games and have gone under the total in six of their last six games against Boston. The Red Sox have lost five straight against the Yankees and send Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.38 ERA) to the mound against New York's Will Warren (7-1, 3.22 ERA), with first pitch at Yankee Stadium at 7:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -120 favorites, while the Red Sox are +100. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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