The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. There are 10 MLB games on Thursday, including the Orioles against the Guardians (-128). Later in the MLB, the Mariners (-120) will visit the Padres, who are currently second in the NL West standings. The over/under for total runs scored in Mariners vs. Padres is 8.5. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday betting preview

On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners (8-11, 1-7 Away) will visit the San Diego Padres (12-6, 8-4 Home) in the third game of the series. The Padres are looking for the series sweep after winning the first two games. The Mariners (-120) are the favorite on the road while the over/under is set at 8.5. The Padres have won seven straight games.



Earlier games on Thursday include the Angels vs the Yankees (-300) and the Rockies vs the Astros (-175). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.