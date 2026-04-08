The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. There are seven NBA games on tap, including the nationally-televised Hawks vs. Cavaliers (-2) at 7 p.m. ET. Later in the night, the Blazers will visit the Spurs (-3.5). Victor Wembanyama (ribs) is questionable. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 236.5. The Cavaliers have clinched home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs, where their likely opponent will be the Hawks. The Hawks are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Cavaliers.

The Portland Trail Blazers (40-39, 18-22 Away) will face the San Antonio Spurs (60-19, 30-7 Home) at 9:30 p.m. ET. The season series is tied 1-1, with the Blazers winning the most recent matchup, 111-110 on January 3. Stephon Castle (knee), Victor Wembanyama (ribs), and Emanuel Miller (undisclosed) are all questionable for the Spurs. The Blazers are 6-1 in their last seven games and 3.5-point Underdogs in the Wednesday NBA betting odds. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.