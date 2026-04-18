The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. There are four NBA Playoff games on Saturday, including the Atlanta Hawks taking on the New York Knicks (-6.5) at 6 p.m. ET. The final game of the NBA slate is the Houston Rockets (-5) against the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

On Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks (46-36, 22-19 Away) will take on the New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home) in Game 1 of their NBA Playoff matchup. The Knicks are favored by 6.5 points and the total is 218. The Knicks won the season series, 2-1, and are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games. The Knicks are also 7-1 straight-up in their last eight games.

In the late NBA game, the Houston Rockets (52-30, 22-19 Away) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 28-13 Home), who will be missing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The Rockets are the rare road favorite in the NBA Playoffs, as they are favored by 5 points with a total set of 208.5. The total has gone Over in six of the Rockets' last seven games. The Lakers won the season series, 2-1. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.