The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. There are two NBA Play-In Tournament games, the first between the Miami Heat and red-hot Charlotte Hornets (-6) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The late NBA Play-In game pits the Portland Trail Blazers against the Phoenix Suns (-3.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday betting preview

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat (43-39, 17-24 Away) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (44-38, 21-20 Home) in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Both teams have won three of their last five games. The Heat are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 10-2 straight up in their last 12 against the Hornets. The total is 230.5, with the Hornets playing under the total in six of their last eight games.

In the late play-in game, the Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, 18-23 Away) will visit the Phoenix Suns (45-37, 25-16 Home). The Suns are 3.5-point favorites and the total is 217.5. The total has gone Under in seven of the Trail Blazers' last eight games on the road against the Suns. The Suns are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.