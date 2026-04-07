The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. There are nine NBA games on tap, including the nationally-televised Hornets vs. Celtics (-4.5) at 7 p.m. ET. Later in the night, the Rockets will visit the Suns (-1.5). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Tuesday night, the Rockets will take on the Suns. The Suns are a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 220.5. The Suns are coming over a 120-110 win over the Bulls, where Devin Booker scored 30 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists, and one steal over 36 minutes. lost their last game, but before that, won nine straight. The Rockets have won six straight games and hold a 3-0 season series lead over the Suns.



The Hornets (43-36, 22-17 Away) face the Celtics (53-25, 27-11 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The season series is tied -1-1, with the Celtics winning the most recent matchup, 114-99 on March 29. The Hornets have won four straight games, with their most recent loss coming to the Celtics. The Celtics are on a three-game winning streak. The Celtics are 6-1 in their last seven games and are 4.5-point favorites in the Tuesday NBA betting odds. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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