Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Red Sox-Braves

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NHL Playoffs, Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final will get underway when the Hurricanes (-148) and Candiens face off in Montreal at 8 p.m. ET. In the MLB, the Atlanta Braves (-102) will visit the Boston Red Sox. The over/under for total runs scored in Red Sox vs. Braves is 8.5. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Wednesday MLB, NHL betting preview

The Atlanta Braves (37-18, 20-8 Away) will head to Boston to face off with the Red Sox (22-31, 8-18 Home) at 8 p.m. ET. The Braves took Game 1 7-6 and lead the series 1-0. The Braves are -102 favorites, and the over/under is 8.5 runs. The Braves are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against Boston. The total has gone over in seven of Atlanta's last nine games.

In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes (-149) will travel to play the Montreal Canadiens. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1, and are winning in overtime 3-2 on Monday. The Hurricanes are 6-0 straight up in their last six games on the road, and the Canadiens are 1-5 straight up in their last six games at home.

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