Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Hurricanes-Golden Knights NHL Final Game 4

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. In the Stanley Cup Finals, the Carolina Hurricanes, who trail the series 2-1, are -110 road favorites over the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Tuesday NHL Finals and MLB betting preview

The Hurricanes travel to T-Mobile Arena looking to even the Stanley Cup Final at two games in Game 4 on Tuesday. Carolina has won seven of its last eight road games entering this matchup as a -110 favorite over a Las Vegas team that is just -105 at home despite holding the 2-1 series edge. The over/under is 5.5 goals, and every game in the series has been decided by a one-goal margin. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

The Dodgers open a three-game series at PNC Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch against the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh gives the ball to Paul Skenes (6-5, 3.21 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.74 ERA) in a pitching matchup that strongly favors the Pirates and the young superstar. The Dodgers are -110 favorites, but Los Angeles has won just one of its last eight road games against Pittsburgh. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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