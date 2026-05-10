The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Knicks (-2.5) will try to sweep the 76ers on Sunday. The Spurs, who hold a 2-1 series lead, will visit the Timberwolves (+4.5) in the second round of the NBA Playoffs at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 Away) will try to close out the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 23-18 Home) in four straight games. The Knicks are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia. The over/under is set at 121.5, the total has gone Under in eight of New York's last nine games played on a Sunday.

The San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 29-12 Away) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, 26-15 Home) in Game 4 on Saturday. The Spurs are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under is 218.5. The Spurs are 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 straight-up in their last six games. The total has gone Over in six of Minnesota's last eight games against San Antonio. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.