The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The 76ers will face off against the Knicks (-7.5) in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The over/under for 76ers vs. Knicks is 213.5 points. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will visit the Spurs (-13.5) in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 22-19 Away) and New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home) will meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round. The Knicks are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is 213.5. These teams split the regular season series 2-2. The 76ers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and 4-1 ATS in their last five road games against New York.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, 23-18 Away) visit the San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 32-8 Home) in Game 1 of the Western Conference second round. The Spurs are 13.5-point favorites and the over/under is 217.5. The Spurs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games. Anthony Edwards (knee) is questionable for the Timberwolves. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.