Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1000 FanCash for Knicks-Cavaliers, Canadiens-Hurricanes, MLB

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA Playoffs, Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals will get underway when the Knicks and Cavaliers (-2.5) face off in Cleveland at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the NHL, the Canadiens will visit the Hurricanes (-215). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA, NHL betting preview

The New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 away) will head to Cleveland to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 home) at 8 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 214.5. The Knicks are 9-0 straight up and 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games.

In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens will travel to play the Carolina Hurricanes (-215). The Canadiens stole Game 1 in Carolina. The Canadiens are 5-0 in their last 5 games against Carolina.

Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.