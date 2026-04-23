The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Knicks (-1.5), who dropped their last home game, will take on the Hawks in the 2026 NBA Playoffs at 7 p.m. ET. Later in the night, the Cavaliers (-2.5) will face the Raptors. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 Away) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (46-36, 24-17 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The Hawks beat the Knicks, 107-106, on Tuesday, led by CJ McCollum's 32 points. The Knicks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games. The Knicks are now 6-2 straight-up in their last eight games against the Hawks.

The final game of the night is the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 25-16 Away) against the Toronto Raptors (46-36, 24-17 Home). The Cavaliers won Game 2, 115-105, on Monday, led by 30 points from Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs now hold a 2-0 series lead and are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.