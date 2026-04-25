The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Knicks (-2.5) will visit the Hawks in the NBA Playoffs 2026. In the final game of the night, the Nuggets (-1.5) will take on the Timberwolves. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 Away), who now trail 2-1 in the series, will take on the Atlanta Hawks (46-36, 24-17 Home). The Knicks (-2.5) are favored on the road and the total is 214.5. The Knicks are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games on the road. The total has gone under in four of the Knicks' last five games.

At NBA betting sites, the Nuggets will take on the Timberwolves in the final game of the night. The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds. The over-under is 214.5 points, and the total has gone Over in six of the Nuggets' last eight games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.