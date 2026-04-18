The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. There are four NBA Playoff games on Saturday, including the Atlanta Hawks taking on the New York Knicks (-5.5) at 6 p.m. ET. The final game of the NBA slate is the Houston Rockets (-5) against the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

On Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks (46-36, 22-19 Away) will take on the New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home) in Game 1 of their NBA Playoff matchup. The Knicks are favored by 5 points, and the total is set at 217.5. The Knicks won the season series, 2-1. The Knicks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games. The Knicks are also 7-1 straight up in their last eight games.

In the late NBA game, the Houston Rockets (52-30, 22-19 Away) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 28-13 Home), who will be missing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The Rockets are the rare road favorite in the NBA Playoffs, as they are favored by 4.5 points with the total set at 208.5. The total has gone Over in six of the Rockets' last seven games. The Lakers won the season series, 2-1.

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Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.