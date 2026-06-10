Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4 Wednesday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. In the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks, who hold a 2-1 series lead, are 2-point favorites over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are -174 favorites over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, with Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 0.74 ERA) starting against Jared Jones (1-0, 4.82 ERA) and first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Wednesday NBA Finals and MLB betting preview

The Knicks are two wins away from their first championship since 1973 when they host the Spurs in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. San Antonio kept its season alive by winning Game 3 on the road, 115-111, but the Spurs have won just one of their last eight road games against New York. The total has gone over in eight of the Spurs' last eight road games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

The Dodgers continue their three-game series at PNC Park on Wednesday, with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles sends Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 0.74 ERA) to the mound. Ohtani has allowed a combined one earned run across his last three starts covering 17 innings, and the Dodgers are -174 favorites despite facing a Pirates lineup that has given Los Angeles trouble at PNC Park. Pittsburgh counters with Jared Jones (1-0, 4.82 ERA) and will need a strong outing to keep the total under 7.5. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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