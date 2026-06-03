Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals, MLB on Wednesday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. In the NBA, Game 1 of the NBA Finals gets underway between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs (-186). In the MLB, the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound (8-3, 3.07 ERA) against the Yankees (-156), who will counter with Garrit Cole (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The over/under for total runs scored in Guardians vs. Yankees is seven. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA Finals betting preview

In the NBA, the New York Knicks will take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks advanced to the finals after sweeping the 76ers, while the Spurs advanced after beating the Thunder in seven games. The Knicks and the Spurs split the four games between them in the regular season, 2-2. The Spurs are -186 favorites to beat the Knicks, and the total is 219 points. The Spurs are 4-1 in their last five games at home and 11-1 in their last 12 games at home against the Knicks. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.