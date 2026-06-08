Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals, Yankees-Guardians

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. In the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks, who now hold a 2-0 series lead, are 2.5-point favorites over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA Finals and MLB betting preview

The Knicks can move within a win of their first championship since 1973 when they host the Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET. New York already took both games in San Antonio to grab a 2-0 series lead, including a 105-104 win in Game 2. The Knicks are now favored by 2.5 points with the total set at 216.5 in Game 3. San Antonio has dropped seven consecutive road meetings with New York.

The Yankees open a three-game series at Progressive Field on Monday night, with the first pitch against the Guardians set for 6:40 p.m. ET. New York hands the ball to Will Warren (7-1, 3.22 ERA), while Cleveland counters with Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.20 ERA) in a strong pitching matchup that has the total sitting at just 7.5 runs. The Guardians are slight -112 favorites at home, but the Yankees have won five of their last six games away from Yankee Stadium and will look to carry that road momentum into Cleveland behind one of their hottest starters. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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