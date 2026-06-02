Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Knights vs. Hurricanes, MLB on Monday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. In the NHL, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup gets underway between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes (-155). In the MLB, the Tigers will send Jack Flaherty to the mound (0-7, 5.81 ERA) against the Rays (-141), who will counter with Stephen Matz (4-2, 4.67 ERA). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NHL betting preview

In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Golden Knights advanced to the finals after sweeping the Avalanche, while the Hurricanes advanced after beating the Canadiens in five games. The Golden Knights won the only two matchups between the teams in the regular season. The Hurricanes are -156 favorites to beat the Knights, and the total is 5.5. goals. The Golden Knights are 6-0 in their last six games. The Hurricanes are 9-1 in their last 10 games at home. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.