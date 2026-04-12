The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Magic vs. Celtics (+13) starts at 6 p.m. ET. The third golf major of the season is also underway in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy (+160) and Cameron Young (+240) are atop the leaderboard entering Round 4. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday betting preview

On Sunday, the Magic (45-36, 19-19 Away) will visit the Celtics (55-26, 29-11 Home) as they attempt to avoid the play-in tournament. The Magic, which have won five in a row, will finish sixth if they defeat the Celtics and the Raptors lose to the Nets. Sunday's matchup will be the regular-season finale for both the Magic and Celtics. The total for the matchup is 221.5, and the total has gone Over in 13 of the Magic's last 19 games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.