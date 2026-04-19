The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Orlando Magic will take on the Detroit Pistons (-8.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET. The final game of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday is the Portland Trail Blazers against the San Antonio Spurs (-11.5) at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NBA betting preview

In NBA action, the Orlando Magic (45-37, 19-20 Away) will visit the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 31-9 Home) at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Pistons and the Magic tied the regular season series 2-2. The Magic won the last regular-season matchup 123-107 on Monday, April 6. The Pistons are 8.5-point favorites and the total is 219.5 points. The total has gone Over in five of the Pistons' last five games at home.

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Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.