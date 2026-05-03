The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In a Game 7 winner-take-all, the Magic will visit the Pistons (-8) in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. In the second NBA game, the Raptors will visit the Cavaliers (-7.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Orlando Magic (45-37, 19-20 Away) and the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 31-9 Home) will play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first round. The Pistons are 8.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 202.5. The Pistons are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games and the total has gone Under in six of the Pistons last nine games against the Magic

The Toronto Raptors (46-36, 22-19 Away) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 Home) in game seven of the Eastern Conference first round. The Raptors beat the Cavaliers 112-110 in overtime on Friday. Scottie Barnes led the way for the Raptors with 25 points, while Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 26. The Cavaliers are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 210. The Raptors are 4-1 ATS in their last five games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.