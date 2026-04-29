The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Magic will visit the Pistons (-9.5, 211.5) in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday. In the final game of the night, the Rockets, who will be without Kevin Durant (knee), will take on the Lakers (-4.5, 208.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Orlando Magic (45-37, 19-20 Away) will try to end the series over the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 31-9 Home) in Game 5. The Magic beat the Pistons, 94-88, on Tuesday. Desmond Bane led the Magic with 22 points, while Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25. The Pistons (-9.5) are heavy favorites, but the Magic are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

LeBron James and the Lakers will try to close out the series against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites with the over/under at 208.5. The Lakers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. The total has gone Under in five of the Lakers' last five games at home. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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