The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The first golf major of the season begins on Thursday in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy will attempt to become the first back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday golf betting preview

The biggest tournament in golf has arrived, Scottie Scheffler is the heavy favorite to win it all at +550, followed by Jon Rahm (+1000), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), and Rory McIlroy (+1200). Scottie Scheffler has won this tournament twice and is the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Tommy Fleetwood is a name to keep an eye on at +2200.

Perhaps the biggest name in the tournament, Rory McIlroy, will begin his defense of the tournament on Thursday in Augusta Ga. McIlroy, at +1200, will try to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win back-to-back titles in golf's first major. McIlroy has racked up seven top-10 finishes at Augusta, Ga., in his impressive career, but finished T-46 at the last major tournament. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.