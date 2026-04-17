The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The final two NBA Play-In Tournament games are on Friday, starting with the red-hot Charlotte Hornets (-3.5) taking on the Orlando Magic. In the late NBA game, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Phoenix Suns (-3.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday betting preview

On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets (44-38, 23-18 Away) will take on the Orlando Magic (45-37, 25-15 Home) for a spot in the NBA playoffs. The Hornets have won two in a row, while the Magic have lost two in a row. The Hornets have taken three of four from the Magic this season, including a 130-111 win on March 19. The Hronets are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games against the Magic.

In the late NBA game, the Golden State Warriors will visit the Phoenix Suns for a chance at the 8th seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors have won three of four games against the Suns this season, most recently 101-97 on February 5. The Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. The total is 219.5, and the number has gone Under in six of the Suns' last nine games against the Warriors. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.