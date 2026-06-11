Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Mexico-South Africa, Korea-Czechia

The 2026 World Cup kicks off with two matches on Thursday, and the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting, with the offer varying by state. In the tournament opener, co-host Mexico takes on South Africa at Mexico City Stadium, with Mexico as a -250 favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook and the over/under for total goals at 2.5. In the evening match, Korea Republic faces Czech Republic at Estadio Guadalajara, with Korea listed at +170 and Czechia at +185 on the 90-minute money line. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Thursday World Cup betting preview

Mexico enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament co-hosts and opens as a -250 home favorite against South Africa in the tournament opener at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. South Africa are available at +700 as sizable underdogs, with the over/under for total goals at 2.5 in a match that has drawn heavy early wagering interest given its status as the World Cup's first game. Mexico's attack includes Santiago Gimenez, Raul Jimenez, and Armando Gonzalez, and a packed home crowd gives El Tri a significant advantage as the co-host nation looks to make a statement on the global stage. Mexico have gone over 2.5 goals in five of their last seven international matches at home. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Korea Republic and Czech Republic meet at 10 p.m. ET at Estadio Guadalajara in the closest matchup on Thursday's World Cup schedule, with Korea at +170 and Czechia at +185 on the 90-minute money line at Fanatics Sportsbook. Czech Republic has gone unbeaten in each of their last four World Cup qualifying matches coming in. According to Sportsline.com expert Martin Green, "This promises to be an entertaining game between two well-drilled teams, but South Korea's superior quality should ultimately shine through. The midfield battle looks pretty even, and both teams have solid defenders, but South Korea has more firepower. Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, and Lee Kang-in are dangerous in attack, and they could swing this game in South Korea's favor." Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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