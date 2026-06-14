Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Netherlands-Japan, World Cup on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup schedule continues on Sunday, and the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting, with the offer varying by state. At 4 p.m. ET, Netherlands will take on Japan, with the Netherlands listed at +103 at Fanatics Sportsbook and the over/under for total goals at 2.5. At 7 p.m. ET, Ivory Coast will face Ecuador, with Ivory Coast at +227 on the 90-minute money line and Ecuador at +153. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's World Cup games:

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Sunday World Cup betting preview

Netherlands vs. Japan is one of the most anticipated Group F matchups of the group stage. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer has been consistently impressed by Japan's rise in world football, pointing to their wins over Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup and their victories over England and Brazil in the buildup to this tournament. "Netherlands is a good attacking side," Eimer said, "and I'm expecting BTTS to cash, and over 2.5 goals to hit with both teams possessing fantastic finishers." With the Dutch ranked No. 8 in the FIFA world rankings and Japan capable of exploiting their high defensive line, SportsLine experts are split on the winner -- making this one of the most compelling bets on the Sunday card.



Ivory Coast will face Ecuador at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia in a Group C clash that SportsLine experts expect to be a tight, defensively-driven contest. Ecuador enter as the slight favorite and are ranked nine places higher than Ivory Coast in the FIFA world rankings. SportsLine's Matt Severance highlights Ecuador's defensive solidity as the decisive factor, noting they recorded a whopping 13 clean sheets in qualifying, with Champions League finalists Piero Hincapié and Willian Pacho anchoring the backline and Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo controlling the engine room. Ivory Coast have never beaten a South American side at a World Cup, and with the O/U set at just 1.5, the markets agree this figures to be a low-scoring, hard-fought affair. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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