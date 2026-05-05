The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Cavaliers will face the Pistons (-3.5) in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Lakers will visit the Thunder (-15.5). The over/under for Lakers vs. Thunder is 213.5 points. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 25-16 Away) and Detroit Pistons (60-22, 31-9 Home) will meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round. The Pistons are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under is 215.5. These teams split the regular season series 2-2. The Pistons are 7-1 straight in their last eight home games, while the total has gone Under in 13 of the Pistons' last 16 games against the Cavaliers.

The Los Angels Lakers (53-29, 25-16 Away) visit the defending champion Oklanhoma City Thunder (64-18, 34-7 Home) in Game 1 of the Western Conference second round. The Thunder are 15.5-point favorites and the over/under is 217.5. The Thunder are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games. The Lakers will be without Luka Doncic (hamstring) to start the series. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.