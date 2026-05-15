The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA, the Cavaliers (-3.5) will try to close out the Pistons at home. In the late NBA game, the Spurs (-5.5) will be on the road for a close-out game against the Timberwolves. The 2026 PGA Championship also began on Thursday morning, giving you plenty of live betting options today. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA, PGA Championship betting preview

The Detroit Pistons (60-22, 28-13 Away) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 Home) in Game 6 in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Cavs (-3.5) can close out the Pistons. The total is 210.5, and the total has gone Over in four of the Pistons' last six games. The Cavaliers have won 10 straight home games.

Following the opening round on May 15, 2026, Scottie Scheffler has emerged as a frontrunner for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. His position at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard has seen his odds shorten to +170. While Xander Schauffele (+1000 to +1175) and Min Woo Lee (+1500 to +2000) remain in strong contention, Rory McIlroy, the initial pre-tournament favorite, saw his betting outlook decline sharply after a disappointing first round. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.