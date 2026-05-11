The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Pistons will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers (-3.5). The Thunder, who hold a 3-0 series lead, will try to sweep the Lakers (+10.5) in the second round of the NBA Playoffs 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons (60-22, 28-13 Away) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 Home) for Game 4. The Cavs are 3.5-point favorites and the total is 213.5. The Pistons are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The Pistons are 1-11 straight-up in their last 12 road games against Cleveland. The total has gone Under in 15 of the Cavaliers' last 19 games against Detroit.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 30-10 Away) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 28-13 Home) in Game 4 on Monday. The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites and the over/under is 214.5. The Thunder are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The total has gone Over in five of the Thunder's last six games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.