The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Pistons will face the Cavaliers (-4.5) in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The line started with the Cavs favored by 3.5 points. Meanwhile, the Thunder, who hold a 2-0 series lead, will visit the Lakers (+8.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 28-13 Away) and Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 Home) will meet in Game 3. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 212.5. The Pistons are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, but just 1-10 straight-up in their last 11 road games against Cleveland.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 30-10 Away) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 28-13 Home) in Game 3 on Saturday. The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites and the over/under is 211.5. The Thunder have covered seven straight games games against the Lakers and the total has gone Under in five of the Thunder's last six games in Los Angeles. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.