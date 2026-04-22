The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Magic, who hold a 1-0 series lead, will take on the Pistons (-8.5) in the NBA Playoffs at 7 p.m. ET. In the final game of the night, the Suns will face the defending champion Thunder (-17.5) at 9:30 ET. The over/under for Suns vs. Thunder is 216.5 points, up four from the opening line. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Orlando Magic (45-37, 19-20 Away) will visit the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 31-9 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The Magic shocked the world in Game 1, beating Detroit 112-101 on Sunday. Paolo Banchero led the way foro the Magic, racking up 23 points in the upset victory. The Magic enter tonight's contest 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games. The total is set at 218.5, and the total has gone Under in five of Magic's last five games.

The final game of the night is the Phoenix Suns (45-37, 20-21 Away) against the Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 34-7 Home). The Thunder won the first matchup, 119-84, on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 25 points. The Suns are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games against the Thunder and just 1-5 ATS in their last six games on the road. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.