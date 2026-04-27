The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Pistons (-3.5) will visit the Magic in the NBA Playoffs 2026. Also, the Thunder (-10.5) will try to close out the series against the Suns. In the final game of the night, the Timberwolves, who will be without Anthony Edwards (knee), will take on the Nuggets (-10.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons (60-22, 28-13 Away), who now trail 2-1 in the series, will take on the Orlando Magic (45-37, 25-15 Home) on Monday. The Pistons (-3.5) are favored on the road and the total is 214.5. The total has gone Under in six of the Magic's last seven games. The Magic are 6-1 straight-up in their last seven games at home.

At NBA betting sites, the Thunder will take on the Suns as Oklahoma City looks to sweep the series. The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Suns odds. The over-under is 214.5 points, and the total has gone Under in five of the Thunder's last six games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.