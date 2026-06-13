Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1000 FanCash for Qatar-Switzerland, Brazil-Morocco World Cup

The 2026 World Cup schedule continues on Saturday with two matches, and the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting, with the offer varying by state. At 3 p.m. ET, Switzerland takes on Qatar at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with Switzerland listed as a -475 favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook and the over/under for total goals at 2.5. At 6 p.m. ET, Brazil faces Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with Brazil at -150 on the 90-minute money line and the over/under for total goals at 2.5. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's World Cup games:

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Saturday World Cup betting preview

Switzerland open as heavy favorites against Qatar at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Qatar available at +1300 and a draw at +550 at Fanatics Sportsbook, and the over/under for total goals set at 2.5. Switzerland have reached the Round of 16 in each of the last three World Cups and enter this match ranked 19th in the world, while Qatar are making just their second World Cup appearance after going 0-3 in the group stage in 2022. Switzerland's disciplined defensive record in qualifying — 14 goals scored, just two conceded across six unbeaten matches — makes them a strong favorite to collect all three points. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Brazil will face Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., at 6 p.m. ET in the day's marquee Group C encounter, with Morocco at +460 and a draw at +270 at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals is set at 2.5 in what figures to be the most competitive match on Saturday's World Cup card. Morocco made a historic run to the semi-finals in 2022. Under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil enter as clear favorites on the strength of a talented attack headlined by Raphinha and Vinicius Junior, but Morocco's physical, well-organized defensive shape could keep this game tighter than the odds suggest. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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