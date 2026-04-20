The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Toronto Raptors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (-9.5), who hold a 1-0 series lead, at 7 p.m. ET. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks (-6.5) take the floor next against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET. In the final game of the night, the Timberwolves will take on the Nuggets (-7.5) at 10:30 ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Toronto Raptors (46-36, 22-19 Away) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors in Game 1 of the series, and Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers with 32. Cleveland is a 9.5-point favorite and the total is 223.5. The Cavs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, and the total has gone Over in four of Cleveland's last five games.

The second game of the night is the Atlanta Hawks (46-36, 22-19 Away) against the New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home). The Knicks lead the series 1-0 . The Knicks won the last matchup 113-102, led by 28 points from Jalen Brunson. In Game 2, the Knicks are 6.5-point favorites and the total is 217.5. After being red-hot the last month, the Hawks are now 1-4 ATS in their last five games and 1-6 straight-up in their last seven games against the Knicks. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.