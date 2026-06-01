Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Royals-Reds, Brewers-Giants, MLB on Monday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. There are nine games set to unfold in Major League Baseball, including the Royals taking on the Reds (-195) at 6:10 p.m. ET. Later in the MLB, the Brewers (-155) will take on the struggling Giants. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Kansas City Royals (22-37, 7-20 Away) will head to Cincinnati to face off with the Reds (30-28, 15-14 Home) at 6:10 p.m. ET. This is the first game of a three-game series between the two teams. The Royals will send Luinder Avila (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) to the mound, while the Reds will counter with their ace Chase Burns (7-1, 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 72 strikeouts). The Reds are -195 favorites, and the total is 8.5. The Royals are 0-6 in their last six games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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