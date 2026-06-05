Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 2, MLB Friday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. In the NBA, Game 2 of the NBA Finals gets underway between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs (-235). In the MLB, Boston will send Sonny Gray to the mound (6-1, 3.06 ERA) against the Yankees (-145), who will counter with Ryan Weathers (2-3, 3.52 ERA). The over/under for total runs scored in Red Sox vs. Yankees is 8. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA Finals and MLB betting preview

The New York Knicks shocked San Antonio in Game 1, rallying from 14 points down in the second half to win 105-95 on the road and extend their postseason winning streak to 12 games. Road teams that steal Game 1 of the Finals are 0-4 SU in Game 2 since 2003, losing by an average of 15.5 points. San Antonio has also gone 5-1 SU and ATS in these playoffs when coming off a loss, with all five wins coming by 12 or more points. The Spurs are -235 favorites tonight at Frost Bank Center, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

In the MLB, the Red Sox are 0-5 straight up in their last five games against New York, while the Yankees are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games overall. The total has gone Under in six of the Yankees' last six games against Boston, which matters with the line sitting at 8. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is 7:05 p.m. ET, with Sonny Gray (6-1, 3.06 ERA) going for Boston against New York's Ryan Weathers (2-3, 3.52 ERA). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.