Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Spurs-Thunder, Arsenal-PSG on Saturday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. In the NBA Playoffs, Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals will get underway when the Spurs and Thunder (-3.5 face off in Carolina at 8 p.m. ET. In the Champions League final, PSG will take on Arsenal. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday MLB, NBA betting preview

The Atlanta Braves (39-19, 22-9 Away) will head to Cincinnati to face off with the Reds (29-27, 14-13 Home) at 7:15 p.m. ET. This is the second game of a three-game series between the two teams. The Braves will send Martin Perez (2-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) to the mound, while the Reds will counter with Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 34 strikeouts). The Braves are 8-2 in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

In the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites and 11-3 in their last 14 games, with all three losses coming against the Spurs. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.