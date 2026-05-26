Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Spurs-Thunder, Avalanche-Knights, MLB

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA Playoffs, Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals will get underway when the Spurs and Thunder (-4.5) face off in Oklahoma City at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the NHL, the Avalanche (-105) will visit the Golden Knights. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA, NHL betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 29-12 Away) will head to Oklahoma City to face off with the Thunder (64-18, 34-7 Home) at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series is tied 2-2. The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 216.5 points. The total has gone Over in eight of the Spurs' last nine games. The Thunder are 17-2 in their last 19 games at home.

In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche (-105) will travel to play the Vegas Golden Knights. The Knights are leading the series 3-0. The Hurricanes are 10-1 in their last 11 games. The Golden Knights are 5-0 in their last five games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.