The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA, Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals will get underway when the Spurs and Thunder (-6.5) face off in Oklahoma City at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the MLB, the Blue Jays will visit the Yankees (-177). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA, MLB betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 29-12 Away) will head to Oklahoma City to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 34-7 Home). The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 217.5. The Spurs are 5-1 against the spread in the last six games, while the Thunder are 16-2 in their past 18 games at home.

In the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays (21-27, 8-16 Away) will play the New York Yankees (30-19, 16-6 Home). This is the third game of a three-game series; the Yankees won Game 2 by a score of 5-4. The Yankees are 11-1 in their last 12 games at home. The total has gone Over in five of the New York Yankees' last six games against Toronto. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.