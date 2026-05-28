Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Spurs-Thunder, Red Sox-Braves, Thursday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA Playoffs, Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals will get underway when the Thunder and Spurs (-3.5) face off in San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. ET. The over/under for total points scored in Thunder vs. Spurs is 218.5. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Thursday MLB, NBA betting preview

The Atlanta Braves (37-19, 20-9 Away) will head to Boston to face off with the Red Sox (23-31, 9-18 Home) at 4:10 p.m. ET. The series is tied 1-1. The Braves took Game 1, 7-6, before the Red Sox took Game 2, 8-0. The Braves are -135 favorites, and the over/under is 7 runs. The Braves are 4-2 SU in their last six games against Boston. The total has gone over in seven of Atlanta's last 10 games.

In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to play Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (-3.5). The Thunder lead the series 3-2 after taking Game 5 in Oklahoma City, 127-114. The total is set at 219.5. The total has gone Over in seven of Oklahoma City's last eight games, and the Thunder are 5-1 straight up in their last six on the road.

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