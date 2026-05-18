The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA, the West Conference Finals will get underway when Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs face off against the Thunder (-6.5) at 8:30 p.m. ET. In Game 7 in the NHL playoffs, the Canadians take on the Sabres (-120). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA, NHL betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) will host the San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday. The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites and the over/under is 219.5. These two teams played five times in the regular season, with the Spurs winning four of them. The Spurs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, while the Thunder have won eight straight games after sweeping the Suns and Lakers. The total has gone under in six of the Thunder's last nine games against San Antonio.

In the NHL, the Montreal Canadians will visit the Buffalo Sabres in Game 7. The Sabres are -120 favorites and the over/under is 5.5 goals. The total has gone Over in five of the Canadians' last six games. The Canadians are also 9-2 straight-up in their last 11 road games against the Sabres. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.