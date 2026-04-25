The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Spurs will visit the Trail Blazers in the final NBA Playoff game of the night. Victor Wembanyama is out for San Antonio. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Spurs will take on the Trail Blazers in the final game of the night. Victor Wembanyama won't play for the Spurs, who are still 1.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Trail Blazers odds. The over-under is 220.5 points, the highest total on the Friday NBA schedule. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.