Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1000 FanCash for Thunder-Spurs, Avalanche-Golden Knights

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA Playoffs, Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will get underway when the Thunder and Spurs (-2.5) face off in San Antonio at 8 p.m. ET. In the NHL, the Avalanche (-145) will visit the Golden Knights. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NBA, NHL betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 30-10 Away) will head to San Antonio to face off with the Spurs (62-20, 32-8 Home) at 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 219.5 points. The Thunder are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games.

In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche (-145) will travel to play the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Kights lead the series 2-0. The total has gone Over in four of the Avalanche's last five games when playing on the road against Vegas.

Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.